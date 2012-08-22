TEXT-S&P Noor Takaful Family PJSC & Noor Takaful General PJSC

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 22 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Noor Takaful Family PJSC ---------------------- 22-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: United Arab

Emirates

Local currency BB+/Stable/--

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-Jan-2012 BB+/-- --/--

10-May-2011 BBB-/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Noor Takaful Family PJSC & Noor Takaful General PJSC (NTF&NTG) reflect good capitalization and strong asset liquidity to cover technical liabilities. In addition, the continuing active support of shareholders is viewed favorably. The weakness of the developing business profile is a key ratings drag as this is inhibiting the necessary delivery of profitable earnings to both takaful funds and shareholders.

Risk-based capital adequacy and liquidity remain key rating strengths. Although shareholders have provided capital injections to both NTF&NTG when necessary, we consider the need for continual support to be an operational weakness. We recognize that the management team has been instrumental in refocusing the operations to deal with the very different market conditions following the establishment of the companies.

NTF&NTG’s lack of technical profitability so far, and need for ongoing capital support, continues to weigh on the ratings. Management started rebuilding the companies’ operational bases in early 2011 and continues to focus on enabling both companies to achieve break-even trading during 2012. Standard & Poor’s does not expect either company to deliver annual break-even earnings until 2013. Achieving profitable earnings has been helped by management negotiating reduced group service costs from the parent to reflect more accurately the operational scales of both entities.

We consider NTF&NTG as government-related entities (GREs), although the ratings do not factor in any uplift for potential extraordinary government support. In accordance with our criteria for GREs, we assign a “moderate” likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary government support for the companies in case of need. This assessment is based on the insurers’ strong link with, but limited importance to, the government of Dubai.

Currently, NTF&NTG are functionally operated and managed as one entity. They have one brand, one management team, identical shareholder and control structures, and currently substantially undifferentiated financial profiles. Therefore, for the medium term we shall continue to expect their ratings to move in tandem. We recognize that any surplus capital is not fungible between the two companies and the rating alignment may cease if they develop significantly differentiated operational or financial profiles.