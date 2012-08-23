TEXT-S&P affirms IRPC 'BBB-' rating; outlook stable

Rationale

We affirmed the ratings on IRPC to reflect our expectation that the company’s financial strength will stabilize in 2013. We expect IRPC’s credit ratios to be adequate for its “significant” financial risk profile, as defined under our criteria, for the next two to three years.

We expect a stronger performance in the second half of 2012, with EBITDA of about Thai baht (THB) 7.0 billion for the full year. The company’s poor performance in the second quarter of 2012 was primarily due to declining oil prices during the period. IRPC’s EBITDA would have been about THB500 million, excluding stock losses from falling oil prices for the six months ended June 30, 2012. We estimate that IRPC’s ratio of debt to EBITDA could deteriorate to more than 5.5x in 2012 from 2.8x for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011.

In our opinion, IRPC’s capital structure, adequate liquidity, and ability to defer capital expenditure provide some cushion against the uncertain outlook for refining and petrochemical margins should the company’s credit profile come under stress. The rating also continues to factor in IRPC’s strategic importance to, and support from, its parent PTT Public Co. Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/--).

We believe IRPC’s cash flows will improve in the second half of 2012 due to stable oil prices, continued savings from the company’s combined heat and power plant project, and the completion of its propylene booster and lube base debottlenecking projects. However, we anticipate that IRPC will partly fund its substantial approved capital expenditure of about US$750 million over 2012-2016 through debt. The spending relates to IRPC’s transformation into an integrated petrochemicals business and compliance with Euro IV emission norms. The rating can accommodate the anticipated increase in debt, in our view. We expect IRPC’s ratio of debt to EBITDA to remain around 3.0x and the debt-to-capital ratio to average about 38% over 2013-2015.

IRPC’s business risk profile remains “fair”, as defined in our criteria. Cost advantages from the company’s fully integrated refining and petrochemical operations and captive supporting infrastructure support the profile. Integrated operations allow IRPC to produce low-cost naphtha cracking feedstock for its petrochemical production, thereby mitigating the effects of volatility in naphtha spot prices. However, weights on its business risk profile include: inherent industry risks, product price volatility, the small scale of IRPC’s operations, and the average complexity of its refinery. Average complexity increases cash costs and lowers margins, making the company more vulnerable to a cyclical downturn compared with its peers.

IRPC’s liquidity is “adequate”, as defined under our criteria. The company has cash and short-term investments of Thai baht (THB) 4.7 billion as of June 30, 2012, against short-term debt maturities of 7.6 billion (including interest payable). In addition, IRPC has access to about THB17 billion in undrawn committed and uncommitted credit lines.

We do not expect the company to face material financing-related issues, particularly in the local banking market, given its solid balance sheet and linkage to PTT. We expect IRPC’s sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, to exceed its uses of liquidity by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months. We also anticipate that the company’s liquidity sources will exceed its needs even if EBITDA declines by 15%. Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following factors and assumptions:

-- Liquidity sources over the next 12 months include our expectation of about THB6.0 billion in funds from operations and THB18 billion in existing cash, current investments, and available committed credit facilities as of June 30, 2012.

-- Liquidity needs over the next 12 months include our expectation of about THB14 billion in capital expenditure, as well as dividends and debt repayments of about THB3 billion.

RPC must adhere to certain covenants under existing loan agreements. We understand that it is in compliance with these covenants.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation of a recovery in IRPC’s financial performance in the second half of 2012 and throughout 2013 because of continued cost savings and improved cash flows from completed projects. Our expectations do not factor in another sharp drop in oil prices as was the case in the second quarter of 2012.

Absence of a sharp drop in oil prices, continued cost savings, and contributions from completed projects should mitigate the uncertain economic and industry outlook and the company’s partly debt-funded capital expenditure. We expect IRPC’s debt-to-EBITDA ratio to improve to around 3.0x in 2013. The outlook also factors in the continued support from, and integration with, PTT.

We may lower the rating on IRPC if:

-- PTT and the Thailand government, through the Government Pension Funds, the Government Savings Bank, and Vayupak Fund 1, significantly reduce their stakes in IRPC, or IRPC’s business integration with PTT shifts considerably; or

-- IRPC has significant cost overruns, delays in planned capital expenditure, or reduced operating cash flow from a fall in oil prices or weaker-than-expected product prices and demand, such that its debt-to-EBITDA ratio deteriorates to more than 3x on a sustained basis.

Conversely, we could raise the rating on IRPC if: (1) the company becomes more integrated with PTT, particularly if PTT materially increases its equity stake in the company; (2) IRPC completes its planned capital expenditure without cost overruns or material delays; and (3) its cash flow generation improves, such that the debt-to-EBITDA ratio is less than 2.0x on a sustained basis.

