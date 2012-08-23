TEXT-S&P summary: JSC Holding Company Metalloinvest

S&P base-case operating scenario

In our base-case scenario, we anticipate that Metalloinvest’s revenues will decline in 2012-2013 by 15% to $8.4 billion, from $9.9 billion reached in 2011, primarily due to a decrease of iron ore and steel prices. Given macroeconomic uncertainties and planned global capacity additions, our credit scenario assumes that iron ore prices will decline in 2012 by about 20% to $135 per metric ton (MT) and $120 per MT in 2013, from a high $168 per MT in 2011. Iron ore prices recently dropped to below $120 per MT from $140 per MT in May. We also expect steel prices to fall by about 10%-15% year on year.

On this basis, we forecast midcycle EBITDA of about $2.8 billion in 2012 and $2.4 billion in 2013, which is notably below the $3.7 billion reached in 2011. We assume the EBITDA margin will decline from the strong 37% in 2011, but think it will remain healthy at 28%-33% in 2012-2013, mostly supported by the highly profitable mining segment.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario Under our scenario, we forecast that Metalloinvest will reach a Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of about 2.2x at year-end 2012 up from from 1.7x at year-end 2011. This is because of cyclically weaker profits, the planned sizable acquisition of the company’s own 20% stake from JSC VTB Bank (VTB; BBB/Stable/A-3; Russia national scale ‘ruAAA’) for about $2.5 billion, but equally bearing in mind that the company has accumulated about $2.4 billion in cash and short-term investments (in the form of VTB promissory notes).

However, Metalloinvest’s free operating cash flow should remain strongly positive, at about $1.5 billion in 2012 and $1.1 billion in 2013 in our base-case scenario. This reflects our assumptions of Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) of about $2.1 billion in 2012 and $1.7 billion in 2013 and moderate capital spending of about $600 million per year. We also assume the company will pay only moderate dividends of about $200 million-$300 million in the next few years.

We expect that gross reported debt will be about $5.5 billion by the end of 2012 and then decrease to about $4.7 billion by year-end 2013, from the $5.6 billion reported on Dec. 31, 2011. Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted debt at year-end 2011 stood at $6.3 billion, because we did not net the bulk of its cash and short-term investments.

Liquidity

We define Metalloinvest’s liquidity is “adequate” under our criteria. We consider the company’s risk management to be generally prudent and its relations with Russian banks to be sound.

We estimate Metalloinvest’s ratio of potential sources to potential uses of liquidity at over 1.2x for the 24 months beginning July 1, 2012.

As of July 1, 2012, we estimate Metalloinvest’s liquidity needs for the coming 12 months to be about $4.5 billion, comprising:

-- Debt maturities of about $1.4 billion in the 12 months to July 1, 2013, and $1.5 billion in the following 12 months;

-- Capital expenditures of about $0.6 billion per year; and

-- Approximately $2.5 billion for the acquisition of 20% of its own shares from VTB, which we expect to be closed later in 2012.

As of July 1, 2012, we estimate Metalloinvest’s liquidity sources for the coming 12 months to be about $6.7 billion. These include:

-- Estimated surplus cash of about $100 million, excluding $150 million of cash that we consider to be tied to operations;

-- $2.4 billion of short-term investments in the form of ruble-denominated discount promissory notes from VTB, maturing in December 2012;

-- Undrawn long-term committed credit lines of about $1.5 billion with Sberbank,available until July 2014, and of about $0.7 billion with OJSC Alfa-Bank (BB/Positive/B; Russia national scale ‘ruAA’), available until November 2013;

-- FFO, which we estimate in our base-case credit scenario at about $1.9 billion over the next 12 months, factoring in decreasing prices and margins; and

-- Assumed negligible working-capital changes.

We consider that the company’s 4% stake in OJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel (BBB-/Negative/--; Russia national scale ‘ruAA+', currently worth about $31 billion) could be an additional source of liquidity if needed, but we currently view it as a long-term financial investment rather than a source of liquidity.

Metalloinvest is subject to maintenance covenants under several of its bank loan agreements, compared with only incurrence covenants under the bonds. The strictest of them limit the total debt-to-EBITDA ratio to 3.0x and the interest coverage ratio to not less than 4.0x. We consider the headroom for the July 1, 2012, test to be robust and believe that will remain so in the future, with debt to EBITDA closer to 2.0x under our base-case scenario.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects that we could raise the rating on Metalloinvest in the next 12-18 months, notwithstanding the difficult global overall and iron ore- and steel-related markets. This would depend on the company’s further demonstrating its willingness and capacity to adopt more conservative financial strategies than in the past, and retain its debt burden at a comfortable adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of about 2.0x under our iron-ore pricing working assumption of $120 per MT.

We would revise the outlook to stable if the company fails to maintain a moderate financial policy or if adjusted debt to EBITDA would be closer to 2.5x-3.0x in our scenario. This could be the case if we saw a significant appetite for, and risk of, large debt-financed acquisitions or capital spending on expansion. A harsher-than-expected cyclical downturn in steel markets or a prolonged drop in iron ore to below $120 per MT could also limit ratings upside.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

