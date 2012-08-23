TEXT-S&P raises Technicolor to 'B' post capital increase; otlk stbl

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 23 -

Overview

-- French technology company Technicolor recently completed two capital increases and the disposal of its broadcast business and used most of the proceeds to prepay about 11% of its total debt.

-- We believe these transactions slightly strengthen the company’s balance sheet and improve financial covenant headroom prospects for the next two years.

-- We are raising our long-term rating and senior debt rating on Technicolor to ‘B’ from ‘B-'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our belief that, over the next two years, Technicolor will gradually improve its EBITDA and free operating cash flow, and likely maintain adequate liquidity.

Rating Action

On Aug. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services raised its long-term corporate credit rating and senior debt rating on French technology company Technicolor S.A. (formerly Thomson S.A.) to ‘B’ from ‘B-'. We also affirmed our short-term corporate credit rating at ‘B’. The outlook is stable.

We have revised the recovery rating on Technicolor’s credit facilities and notes to ‘3’ from ‘4’, reflecting our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery prospects in an event of default.