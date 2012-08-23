FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: PT Berlian Laju Tanker Tbk.
August 23, 2012 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: PT Berlian Laju Tanker Tbk.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 23 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- PT Berlian Laju Tanker Tbk. ------------------- 23-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: D/--/-- Country: Indonesia

Primary SIC: Deep sea Domestic

Trans. of

Freight

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

10-Feb-2012 D/-- D/--

30-Jan-2012 CC/-- CC/--

26-Aug-2010 B-/-- B-/--

31-Mar-2008 B/-- B/--

15-Oct-2007 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on PT Berlian Laju Tanker Tbk. (BLT) reflects the Indonesia-based shipping company’s default on its financial obligations. We also have a ‘D’ issue rating on the US$400 million senior unsecured notes due 2014 that BLT Finance B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of BLT, issued.

BLT ceased its debt repayments and ship lease payments since January 2012 and is negotiating with creditors on restructuring its operations and finances.

