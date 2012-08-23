TEXT-S&P keeps Fage Dairy Industry 'B' rating on watch neg

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Greece’s economy is deteriorating and the country is suffering from a severe liquidity squeeze, which could eventually push it out of the European Economic and Monetary Union (eurozone).

-- Greece-based dairy manufacturer Fage Dairy Industry S.A. (Fage), which generates about 30% of its revenues in Greece and where about 50% of its assets are located, could suffer from a fall in domestic demand and disruption to its operations if Greece exits the eurozone.

-- We are keeping our ‘B’ long-term corporate credit rating on Fage on CreditWatch negative.

-- The CreditWatch placement reflects that we could lower the ratings on Fage if Greece’s economy further weakens, particularly following a Greek eurozone exit.

Rating Action

On Aug. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services kept on CreditWatch with negative implications its ‘B’ long-term corporate credit rating on Greece-based dairy processor Fage Dairy Industry S.A. (Fage). The ‘B’ issue rating on Fage’s senior unsecured notes also remains on CreditWatch negative.

All ratings were originally placed on CreditWatch negative on June 8, 2012.

Rationale

The CreditWatch reflects our view that Fage could be negatively affected by the potential withdrawal of the Hellenic Republic (Greece; CCC/Negative/C) from the European Economic and Monetary Union (eurozone), which could occur over the next couple of months as Greece’s liquidity squeeze intensifies.

Sales outside Greece represented more than 68% of Fage’s total sales in the first half of 2012. We anticipate that this percentage will continue to increase, primarily due to the company’s U.S. operations, which will likely continue to deliver solid growth and more than offset the decline in the group’s domestic sales, as consumer sentiment further decreases in Greece. In the first half of 2012, Fage’s sales were up 11%, including a 40% growth outside Greece (of which a 46% increase in U.S. volumes) and a 23% decline in domestic sales. At the same time, profitability improved, with the company’s adjusted EBITDA margin up to 15%, thanks to a decrease in milk prices, transportation costs, and advertising and promotion (A&P) expenses primarily due to a reduction in marketing expenditures in Greece.

Still, about 30% of Fage’s sales are domestic and about 50% of its assets are located in Greece (serving Greece and other European markets). As a result, a meaningful deterioration in the Greek economy following an exit from the eurozone would cause demand for Fage’s products to further fall in Greece and could disrupt the company’s Greek operations through a meaningful increase in customer nonpayment and potential supply chain disruptions.

That said, these risks are mitigated by Fage’s Greek customer base, which primarily includes large non-Greek European retailers as the group continues to reduce its exposure to small and local players. We also note that Fage’s European operations obtain some raw materials--including cow’s milk--from non-Greek sources. We believe, though, that finding alternate suppliers could be expensive for Fage if Greece leaves the eurozone and adopts a new, weak currency.

Fage had about EUR236 million total debt outstanding as of June 30, 2012, consisting primarily of a EUR101.5 million bond due 2015, EUR119 million (euro equivalent) bond due 2020, and drawing under the $50 million five-year revolving credit facility (RCF). We view Fage’s liquidity as “adequate.” We believe the company does not need to access the debt market in the coming years, due to the lack of material upcoming maturities, its cash balances (mostly located in the U.S.), undrawn committed lines, and our expectation of flat-to-positive free cash flow generation going forward. However, we think there is a risk that further meaningful decline in domestic demand could weaken Fage’s financial profile following a eurozone exit, potentially placing pressure on the company’s “adequate” liquidity.

Liquidity

Fage’s liquidity is “adequate,” according to our criteria. We estimate that the company’s sources of cash will exceed uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months.

We anticipate the following sources of liquidity as of June 30, 2012:

-- Cash balances of EUR33 million, of which EUR25 million is located outside Greece;

-- Forecast annual funds from operations of about EUR35 million; and

-- A $50 million revolving credit facility (RCF) expiring in 2016.

We anticipate the following uses of liquidity as of the same date:

-- Short-term borrowings of EUR28 million;

-- Annual capital expenditures of around EUR15 million in 2012; and

-- Moderately negative working capital outflows of about EUR10 million, due to the growth of Fage’s U.S. and European (excluding Greece) operations.

We note that Fage has only one financial maintenance covenant, which is included in the documentation of its $50 million RCF. The covenant is a 1.1x fixed-charge coverage ratio. It would only be triggered if the RCF’s availability drops below the greater of 15% of its maximum availability and $5 million. This covenant is not currently in effect because the RCF has availability in excess of this minimum.

CreditWatch

The CreditWatch negative placement reflects our view that we could lower our ratings on Fage if a Greek exit from the eurozone threatened the company’s “adequate” liquidity and its financial profile.

We could affirm our ratings on Fage and remove them from CreditWatch if we believed that the company could minimize the negative effects of a Greek exit from the eurozone on its liquidity, financial profile, and operations. Supporting this outcome are Fage’s existing access to non-Greek raw materials, its substantial U.S. operations, and its “adequate” liquidity.

We will resolve the CreditWatch negative placement once we have obtained more clarity on events in Greece, including developments regarding the country’s liquidity situation and whether it will remain in the eurozone.

