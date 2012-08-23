TEXT-S&P ratings - ASR Levensverzekering N.V.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 23 -

Ratings -- ASR Levensverzekering N.V. ----------------------------- 23-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Netherlands

Local currency A/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Insurance

carriers, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Sep-2008 A/-- --/--

17-Jul-2008 A+/-- --/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg A/Stable 29-Sep-2008