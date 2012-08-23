FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Friends Life Group PLC
#Credit Markets
August 23, 2012 / 11:06 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Friends Life Group PLC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 23 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Friends Life Group PLC --------------------------------- 23-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: United Kingdom

Local currency BBB/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Holding

companies, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Oct-2011 BBB/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : Friends Life Ltd.

Rating Rating Date

£161.713 mil 12.00% nts due 05/21/2021 BBB+ 08-May-2009

£209.895 mil 6.875% Tier 1 perp callable cap

secs hybrid BBB 26-Jun-2008

£267.837 mil step up 6.292% Tier 1 perp

callable cap secs hybrid BBB 26-Jun-2008

£500 mil 8.25% hybrid due 04/21/2022 BBB 11-Apr-2011

