TEXT-S&P ratings - Friends Life Group PLC

Ratings -- Friends Life Group PLC --------------------------------- 23-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: United Kingdom
Local currency BBB/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Holding
companies, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Oct-2011 BBB/-- --/--
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : Friends Life Ltd.
Rating Rating Date
£161.713 mil 12.00% nts due 05/21/2021 BBB+ 08-May-2009
£209.895 mil 6.875% Tier 1 perp callable cap
secs hybrid BBB 26-Jun-2008
£267.837 mil step up 6.292% Tier 1 perp
callable cap secs hybrid BBB 26-Jun-2008
£500 mil 8.25% hybrid due 04/21/2022 BBB 11-Apr-2011