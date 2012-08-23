TEXT-S&P revises Friends Life Group outlook to stable;rtgs afmd

Aug 23 -

Overview

-- On Aug. 15, 2012, Resolution Ltd., the ultimate parent of Friends Life Group PLC (FL group), announced plans to amend its current governance arrangements, stated that there are no specific plans to divest any part of its holding of FL group, and communicated a strategy for FL group that is less focused on acquisitions.

-- In our view, a strategic shift away from FL group’s current and balanced focus on both new and existing insurance operations remains possible; however, we now assess this scenario as less likely.

-- As a result, we are revising the outlook on FL group and its rated operating subsidiaries to stable from negative and affirming the ratings.

-- The stable outlook mainly reflects our view that a material adverse change in the composition of the FL group is now less likely. It also reflects improvement in the profitability of the group’s new business operations.

Rating Action

On Aug. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook on Friends Life Group PLC (FL group) and its rated operating subsidiaries to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed our ‘BBB’ long-term counterparty credit rating on Friends Life Group PLC and our ‘A-’ long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on its rated operating subsidiaries, Friends Life Ltd. (FLL; formerly Friends Provident Life and Pensions Ltd.) and Friends Life Company Ltd. (FLC; formerly Axa Sun Life PLC).