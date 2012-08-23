FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Friends Life Co. Ltd.
#Credit Markets
August 23, 2012 / 11:26 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Friends Life Co. Ltd. ---------------------------------- 23-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: United Kingdom

Local currency A-/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Surety insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Sep-2010 A-/-- --/--

16-Jun-2010 A+/-- --/--

30-Mar-2010 AA-/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg A-/Stable 15-Sep-2010

