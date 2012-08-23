TEXT-Fitch cuts Bay Forge to 'Fitch B+(ind)'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 23 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Bay Forge Ltd’s (BFL) National Long-Term Rating to ‘Fitch B+(ind)’ from ‘Fitch BB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. The company manufactures open die forgings and large seamless rings. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The downgrade reflects the greater-than-expected deterioration in BFL’s operating performance during the last two years - 15 months ended 31 March 2011 (FY11) and 12 months ended 31 March 2012 (FY12 provisional results). While EBITDA margins improved to 3.2% in FY12 (FY11: 0.5%), interest coverage remained low at 0.2x, cash flow from operations worsened to negative INR414m (FY11: negative INR232m), and financial leverage remained high at 27.1x. The company has attributed the poor operational performance to intensifying competition and rising input costs.

The ratings factor in the financial support extended by the parent - Fomas Group - in FY12 through funds by augmenting BFL’s share capital by INR801m. This along with an increase in bank lines has enabled the company to meet its operational deficits and also to prepay its term loans to reduce interest obligations. Expansionary capex is mostly complete for the medium term; only maintenance capex of INR15m is expected. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s expectation that the parent would continue to provide financial support as and when needed.

The ratings are constrained by the small size of BFL’s order book (INR590m at end-FY12, about 46% of FY12 revenue), increasing competition from both domestic and international companies, and the sluggish pace of recovery of the global economy. Fitch notes that stagnant revenue and margin pressures could lead to a stressed liquidity position. The company aims to increase its presence in the large rings division (20% of revenue) by catering to the South East Asian markets with group support.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Negative: Future developments that may lead to negative rating action include continued significant deterioration in BFL’s operational performance.

Positive: Future developments that may lead to positive rating action include interest coverage improving to at least 1.25x.

BFL is a 99% subsidiary of Fomas Group of Italy. The company was set up in 1996 to cater to the India’s demand for speciality forgings. Its present installed capacity is 9,004 mtpa. Fomas Group (consolidated 2011 revenue: EUR387m) is a medium Italian open-die forging organisation that caters to the global demand for speciality forgings.

Rating actions on BFL:

- INR676m long-term loans: National Long-Term ‘Fitch BB+(ind)’ rating withdrawn as the loans have been paid off

- INR1,161m working capital facilities (enhanced from INR815m): downgraded to National Long-Term ‘Fitch B+(ind)’ from ‘Fitch BB+(ind)’ and National Short-Term ‘Fitch A4(ind)’ from ‘Fitch A4+(ind)’

- INR450m non-fund-based working capital facilities (reduced from INR500m): downgraded to National Short-Term ‘Fitch A4(ind)’ from ‘Fitch A4+(ind)'