TEXT-Fitch ups HDFC DA June 10 - II - Rs. 210.82 crore's SLCF

Aug 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed HDFC DA June 10- II - Rs. 210.82 crore’s (an RMBS transaction) second loss credit facility (SLCF) and affirmed its purchaser payouts as follows:

INR94.9m SLCF upgraded to ‘Fitch A+(SO)(ind)’ from ‘Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR1,513.3m purchaser payouts affirmed at ‘Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The rating actions reflect increased credit enhancement and the satisfactory performance of the underlying collateral, which consists of loans extended by HDFC Ltd for the purchase of residential houses. As of payout report of 25 June 2012, the available credit enhancement totalled INR231.9m, and the outstanding pool balance was INR1,521.2m.

According to the payout report of 25 June 2012, loans delinquent by over 90 days accounted for 0.11% of the original pool principal and 0.15% of the current pool principal. The transaction has amortised since the transaction closed in July 2010, leaving 72.2% of the original pool balance outstanding as of the collection month of May 2012.