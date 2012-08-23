TEXT-Fitch:Structured repos signal market appetite, liquidity risks

Aug 23 - Investor appetite for legacy, distressed structured finance securities continues to drive their acceptability as repo collateral. Fitch’s analysis of repo collateral trends, which covers the most recent Form N-MFP reporting period of end-May 2012, reveals that lower quality securities still predominate the collateral pools backing structured finance repos, with Countrywide, Bear Stearns, Lehman, and Washington Mutual ranking among the ten largest issuers of structured finance repo collateral. In terms of overall volumes, Federal Reserve Bank of New York (FRBNY) data indicates that roughly $75 billion of structured finance securities were financed through tri-party repos as of July 2012. Funding these less liquid, more volatile securities through short-term, wholesale borrowing poses potential liquidity risks to both repo market participants and the broader structured finance market.

Since the beginning of this year, several trends point to improved liquidity and market demand for legacy structured finance securities. Notably, the FRBNY conducted several successful “Maiden Lane” auctions of crisis-era mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and collateralized debt obligations (CDO). Based on the FRBNY’s quarterly review of asset sales, during the first half of 2012 aggregate “Maiden Lane” asset sales topped $27 billion, versus about $18 billion in asset sales during all of 2011. Additionally, legacy MBS securities prices have rallied since the beginning of the year.

Repo market acceptability of legacy structured finance securities is another important sign of investor appetite for this asset class. Based on Fitch’s analysis of public disclosures of the ten largest U.S. prime money market funds (MMFs), structured finance virtually disappeared from Fitch’s sample of repo collateral by mid-2009, but then gradually regained acceptance as the U.S. credit crisis subsided. In Fitch’s analysis of these funds’ end-May Form N-MFP statements (a relatively new disclosure which provides unprecedented granularity on repo collateral but is published on a two-month lag), much of this repo collateral is less liquid and of lower credit quality. Interestingly, the ten largest structured finance issuers within Fitch’s end-May sample accounted for less than 40% of the total structured finance collateral pool, down from about 50% as of end-February. This shift might suggest increased appetite for structured finance securities originated by smaller, less liquid names.

For both investors and financial institutions, the persistent low-yield environment has likely played a pivotal role in stimulating appetite for these riskier securities. The repo market has provided investors with the opportunity to fund these distressed, lower quality exposures at relatively low cost. According to Fitch’s analysis, repos backed by structured finance collateral generated a median yield of 65 basis points as of end-May 2012, which represents the cost of funding for dealer institutions that access the tri-party market as repo borrowers. Interestingly, as of end-May, the most active repo borrowers against structured finance securities within Fitch’s sample were institutions that were active in the “Maiden Lane” auctions. Credit Suisse, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Barclays together represented roughly two-thirds of all structured finance repo activity within Fitch’s analysis. Credit Suisse continues to be the top structured finance counterparty, accounting for about 34% of these repos.

However, funding these less liquid, low-quality securities through repo markets poses broader risks within the financial system. Potential disruptions in the tri-party market could affect dealers that use repos to finance their inventory of riskier securities and prime brokerage services. The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), for example, noted in its 2012 annual report that some institutions are “heavily exposed to rollover risk” in repo deals backed by assets such as ABS and corporate bonds.

Additionally, repo market disruptions could negatively affect liquidity and valuations within the structured finance market. Indeed, loss of repo market acceptability likely exacerbated the sharp price declines in MBS during the U.S. credit crisis. Illiquidity-driven valuation losses can also have an impact on cash investors that take long positions without the use of leverage.

Finally, while we understand that MMFs generally focus their repo trading with counterparties they would otherwise lend to on an unsecured basis, the use of less liquid collateral could pose problems for funds in a dealer default scenario. MMFs are not permitted to directly hold these riskier assets and would therefore need to liquidate the collateral upon a counterparty default. In such a scenario, MMFs could become forced sellers of securities that are relatively less liquid, even in benign market environments. For example, according to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), roughly $6 billion of MBS and ABS trade on a daily basis, a fraction of the $75 billion in structured finance securities that are funded through tri-party repo.

