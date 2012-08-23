FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch revises selected European corporate ratings following change in rating scale
August 23, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch revises selected European corporate ratings following change in rating scale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 - Fitch Ratings has revised the ratings of corporate issues by Ideal Standard International SA, Gala Electric Casinos plc and ONO Finance II plc following the addition of ‘CCC+’ and ‘CCC-’ debt instrument ratings to the agency’s rating scale (see “Fitch Updates Ratings Definitions” dated 10 August 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).

These revisions reflect the insertion of additional notches into Fitch’s master rating scale for instrument ratings, and do not reflect any change in Fitch’s view of the creditworthiness of the issuers or instruments changed in this rating action.

The rating revisions are as follows:

Ideal Standard International SA:

Senior secured notes due 2018 Long-term rating revised to ‘CCC+'/‘RR3’ from ‘B-'/‘RR3’.

Gala Electric Casinos plc:

Senior notes due 2019 Long-term rating revised to ‘CCC+'/‘RR6’ from ‘CCC’/‘RR6’.

ONO Finance II plc:

Unsecured notes due 2019 and 2020 Long-term rating revised to ‘CCC+'/‘RR6’ from ‘CCC’/‘RR6’.

