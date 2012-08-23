TEXT-S&P drops rtgs in European Prime Real Estate No 1

Aug 23 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have withdrawn our ratings on all of the classes of notes in European Prime Real Estate No. 1 following their redemption.

-- European Prime Real Estate No. 1 was a U.K. CMBS transaction that closed in August 2005, with a legal final note maturity in April 2014.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services has withdrawn its credit ratings on all of European Prime Real Estate No. 1 PLC’s classes of notes (see list below).

Today’s withdrawals follow the issuer’s confirmation that the remaining classes of notes in the transaction (scheduled to mature in April 2014) prepaid at a loss on the July 2012 interest payment date. As a result, we have withdrawn our ratings on all of the classes of notes in the transaction.

The last remaining loan in the pool (the Lloyds Building loan) was refinanced in May 2012. The transaction terminated on the July 2012 interest payment date, when the issuer used the funds to prepay in full the remaining class A, B and C notes.

The class D notes did not repay in full because of pending principal losses experienced on other loans (the Grays, Halton Lea, and Normandy loans). In this transaction, principal losses are only applied to the notes in reverse sequential order on the final payment date. Only GBP1.1 million out of about GBP9.2 million was repaid.

European Prime Real Estate No. 1 was a 2005 vintage commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction originally backed by eight U.K. loans secured on 18 properties located throughout the U.K.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Ratings Withdrawn

European Prime Real Estate No. 1 PLC

GBP347.758 Million Commercial Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

A NR AA (sf)

B NR A+ (sf)

C NR BBB (sf)

D NR D (sf)

NR--Not rated.