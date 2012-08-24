TEXT-Fitch drops Ankur Drugs & Pharma's ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 24 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Ankur Drugs & Pharma Ltd’s National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch D(ind)nm’. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Ankur Drugs.

Fitch migrated Ankur Drugs to the non-monitored category on 21 February 2012 (please see the rating action commentary available at www.fitchratngs.com)

Fitch has also withdrawn Ankur Drugs’ bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR2,500m long-term loans: National Long-Term ‘Fitch D(ind)nm’ rating withdrawn

- INR3,250m fund-based limits: National Long-Term ‘Fitch D(ind)nm’ rating withdrawn

- INR550m non-fund-based limits: National Long-Term and National Short-Term ‘Fitch D(ind)nm’ ratings withdrawn