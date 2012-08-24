TEXT-Fitch rates Russia's Kirov Region at 'BB-'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia’s Kirov Region Long-term foreign and local currency ratings of ‘BB-', a Short-term foreign currency rating of ‘B’ and a National Long-term rating of ‘A+(rus)'. The Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are Stable.

The ratings reflect the agency’s expectation of a gradual improvement of the region’s budgetary performance, moderate level of direct risk and low contingent liabilities. However, the ratings also factor in the short-term nature of the region’s debt, high refinancing risks and modest economy, with wealth indicators below the national average.

Fitch notes that improvement of budgetary performance with the operating margin stabilising at about 8%-10% and a reduction of refinancing risk would lead to an upgrade. Conversely, continuous deterioration of operating performance accompanied by increased refinancing pressure due to further growth of short-term debt would lead to a downgrade.

Fitch expects the region’s direct risk to increase in 2012, but to remain below RUB11bn by year-end. Fitch expects direct risk to average 30% of current revenue in 2012-2014, which is moderate compared to international peers. The region’s direct risk increased to a moderate RUB9bn (26% of current revenue) in 2011 from RUB6bn a year earlier.

The main concern is the short-term nature of debt, which represents a significant 77% of direct risk. The region needs to refinance RUB4bn of bank loans in H212. However, Fitch does not expect problems with refinancing this amount as the region has unused committed credit lines totalling RUB10.5bn and good liquidity. The agency notes that the region’s reliance on short-term bank loans could cause severe refinancing risk if the financial markets become less favourable.

Fitch expects moderate improvement of budgetary performance in 2012-2014 with margins at about 5%-7%. This will be supported by continued expansion of the region’s tax base, marginal growth in current transfers and Fitch’s expectations of opex growth control. Operating balance deteriorated in 2011 to 4.1% of operating revenue (2010: 6.8%) due to operating expenditure growth of 8% not being compensated by operating revenue growth. The latter grew by moderate 5.3% in 2011 despite impressive tax revenue growth by 21.8% yoy. However, current transfers from the federal budget declined by around 9%, which constrained operating revenue.

The region’s economic profile is weaker than that of the average Russian region. Gross regional product (GRP) per capita was 68% of the national median in 2010. However, major tax payers have demonstrated strong results in 2011 leading to exceptionally strong 64% yoy growth of corporate income tax proceeds to regional budget. The administration forecasts annual economic growth to average 3% in 2012-2014.

Kirov Region is located in the eastern part of European Russia. The region contributed 0.4% of the Russian Federation’s GDP in 2010 and accounted for 0.9% of the country’s population.