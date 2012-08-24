TEXT-S&P affirms Thai Oil 'BBB' rating with stable outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 24 -

Overview

-- Thaioil’s low cash costs and flexibility in feedstock selection provide adequate protection from uncertain industry conditions in the next two years.

-- We believe Thaioil’s credit profile will remain adequate for the rating despite the prospect of weaker operating cash flows and higher capital expenditures.

-- We are affirming the ‘BBB’ corporate credit rating and issue rating on Thaioil.

-- The stable rating outlook factors in our expectations of weak credit metrics this year before a recovery in 2013 to levels commensurate with the rating.

Rating Action

On Aug. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘BBB’ long-term corporate credit rating on Thai Oil Public Co. Ltd. (Thaioil). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we also affirmed our ‘BBB’ issue rating on the company’s US$350 million senior unsecured notes due 2015.

Rationale

We affirmed the ratings on Thaioil to reflect the support the company continues to receive from its operational integration with and strategic importance to state-owned oil and gas conglomerate PTT Public Co. Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/--). The ratings also reflect Thaioil’s favorable cost structure, flexibility in feedstock selection, and strong domestic market position. Thaioil’s single-site and customer-concentration risks, the inherent industry risks, and the uncertain outlook for refinery and aromatics industries partially offset its strengths.

In our view, Thaioil’s business risk profile remains “satisfactory,” as defined in our criteria. The company’s low cash costs allowed it to continue operating at full capacity despite a weaker gross refining margin environment. The group’s integrated cash costs remained low at US$1.70 per barrel as at June 30, 2012. As a result, Thaioil’s ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt stayed strong at 41.9% for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, despite the poor performance in the second quarter of 2012, which we view as one-off.

We expect credit protection measures to weaken, given the continuing economic uncertainty, excess refinery supply, and potentially lower aromatics margins. This may hurt Thaioil’s gross integrated margins in the next two to three years. Combined with elevated investment plans of about US$1.8 billion (US$1.0 billion of which is approved), we expect Thaioil’s ratio of FFO to total debt to drop to about 30% in 2012 and 2013. We forecast annual FFO to be approximately Thai baht (THB) 16 billion in fiscal 2013 and debt to remain broadly at current levels.