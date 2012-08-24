TEXT-S&P ratings - Taiwan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 24 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Taiwan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. ------------------------- 24-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Taiwan

Local currency BBB/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Life insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Dec-2008 BBB/-- --/--

06-Dec-2001 BBB+/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg BBB/Negative 04-Dec-2008