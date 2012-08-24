TEXT-S&P ratings - Fubon Insurance Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Fubon Insurance Co. Ltd. ------------------------------- 24-Aug-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Taiwan
Local currency A-/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Oct-2010 A-/-- --/--
06-Sep-2005 A/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg A-/Negative 22-Oct-2010