TEXT-S&P ratings - Fubon Insurance Co. Ltd.
#Credit Markets
August 24, 2012 / 8:51 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Fubon Insurance Co. Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 24 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Fubon Insurance Co. Ltd. ------------------------------- 24-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Taiwan

Local currency A-/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Oct-2010 A-/-- --/--

06-Sep-2005 A/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg A-/Negative 22-Oct-2010

