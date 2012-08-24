TEXT-S&P ratings - Cathay Century Insurance Co. Ltd

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 24 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Cathay Century Insurance Co. Ltd. ---------------------- 24-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Taiwan

Local currency A-/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Apr-2009 A-/-- --/--

08-Sep-2008 A/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg A-/Negative 29-Apr-2009