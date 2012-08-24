TEXT-S&P ratings - Shin Kong Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 24 -

Ratings -- Shin Kong Life Insurance Co. Ltd. ---------------------- 24-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Taiwan

Local currency BBB/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Life insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Apr-2009 BBB/-- --/--

25-May-2006 BBB+/-- --/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg BBB/Negative 29-Apr-2009