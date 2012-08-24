TEXT-S&P ratings - Fubon Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 24 -
Ratings -- Fubon Life Insurance Co. Ltd. -------------------------- 24-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Taiwan
Local currency A-/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Life insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
04-Dec-2009 A-/-- --/--
28-Sep-2006 --/-- --/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg A-/Negative 04-Dec-2009