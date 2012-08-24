TEXT-S&P ratings - Fubon Bank (Hong Kong) Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 24 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Fubon Bank (Hong Kong) Ltd. ---------------------------- 24-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/A-2 Country: Hong Kong

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Sep-2005 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

14-Nov-1996 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$1 bil med-term note Prog 03/20/2006: sr

unsecd BBB+ 10-Sep-2007

US$1 bil med-term note Prog 03/20/2006: sub BBB 04-Apr-2006

US$200 mil var rate subordinated nts due

04/26/2016 BBB 05-Apr-2006

US$200 mil 6.125% Subordinated med-term nts ser

2010-01 due 11/30/2020 BBB 21-Nov-2010

US$1 bil med-term note Prog 03/20/2006: S-T

debt A-2 10-Sep-2007