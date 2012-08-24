FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - Fubon Bank (Hong Kong) Ltd.
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 24, 2012 / 8:56 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Fubon Bank (Hong Kong) Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 24 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Fubon Bank (Hong Kong) Ltd. ---------------------------- 24-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/A-2 Country: Hong Kong

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Sep-2005 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

14-Nov-1996 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$1 bil med-term note Prog 03/20/2006: sr

unsecd BBB+ 10-Sep-2007

US$1 bil med-term note Prog 03/20/2006: sub BBB 04-Apr-2006

US$200 mil var rate subordinated nts due

04/26/2016 BBB 05-Apr-2006

US$200 mil 6.125% Subordinated med-term nts ser

2010-01 due 11/30/2020 BBB 21-Nov-2010

US$1 bil med-term note Prog 03/20/2006: S-T

debt A-2 10-Sep-2007

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.