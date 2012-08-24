TEXT-S&P ratings - Taiwan Shin Kong Commercial Bank Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Ratings -- Taiwan Shin Kong Commercial Bank Co. Ltd. -------------- 24-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/A-2 Country: Taiwan
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Apr-2009 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
31-Oct-2007 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
