TEXT-S&P ratings - Taiwan Shin Kong Commercial Bank Co. Ltd.

Aug 24 -

Ratings -- Taiwan Shin Kong Commercial Bank Co. Ltd. -------------- 24-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/A-2 Country: Taiwan

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Apr-2009 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

31-Oct-2007 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

