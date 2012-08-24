TEXT-S&P ratings - Shin Kong Financial Holding Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 24 -

Ratings -- Shin Kong Financial Holding Co. Ltd. ------------------- 24-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: Taiwan

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Apr-2009 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

25-May-2006 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

