TEXT-Fitch: Green Apple 2008-I NHG's ratings unaffected by new swap triggers
#Credit Markets
August 24, 2012 / 9:46 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch: Green Apple 2008-I NHG's ratings unaffected by new swap triggers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 - Fitch Ratings says there is no rating impact on Green Apple 2008-I NHG B.V. following the amendment of the swap counterparty rating triggers.

Fitch was notified on 23 May 2012 by NautaDutilh N.V., acting as legal counsel for the issuer, that the relevant transaction parties have decided to amend the swap counterparty rating triggers to ‘A-'/‘F2’. Fitch has reviewed the amended interest swap agreement and has received the final executed document, which is dated 22 August 2012.

The Royal Bank of Scotland plc (‘A’/Stable/‘F1’) is the swap provider in this transaction and is deemed an eligible counterparty to support all the rated notes’ current ratings. According to Fitch’s structured finance counterparty criteria, the lowered rating triggers in the swap agreements resulted in a rating cap of ‘AA+sf’ on the highest achievable rating for all notes. However, there is no rating impact on the transaction as the notes’ highest rating is currently ‘AAsf’.

