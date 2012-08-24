TEXT-Fitch places Asia Commercial Bank on RWN on Probe Impact

Aug 24 - Fitch Ratings has placed Vietnam-based Asia Commercial Bank’s (ACB) Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of ‘B’ and its Viability Rating (VR) of ‘b’ on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). This follows the arrest of a high-profile banking tycoon, Nguyen Duc Kien, who is one of the shareholders of ACB, as well as the resignation of the CEO. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

The rating action reflects the potential adverse impact of the above developments on depositor confidence in ACB and its credit profile. Fitch will closely monitor the potential impact. However, the agency notes that the bank has a liquid balance sheet, with a loan/deposit ratio of 70% during 2008-2011.

The RWN will be resolved when Fitch is able to ascertain the impact on ACB’s standalone financials, particularly its funding, liquidity profile and potential losses, if any. The ratings are likely to be affirmed if Fitch views that the impact of the probe does not result in major disruptions or financial losses to its business, with its financial position and franchise remaining intact relative to its current rating level. Conversely, negative rating action may arise if the probe leads to a sustained weakening in the bank’s liquidity and reputation and reveals any other issues that may significantly impair the bank’s credit profile.

The investigation revolves around alleged violations at the three companies of which Mr. Kien is the Chairman and where he was alleged to have “conducted business illegally”. The bank has stated publicly that Mr. Kien is currently neither a Board Director nor a member of management, and has no influence over ACB’s decision-making process and its operations.

ACB is the fifth-largest bank in Vietnam with total assets of VND264trn at end-March 2012. Standard Chartered Bank currently holds a 15% stake in the bank.

ACB’s full list of rating actions:

- Long-Term IDR of ‘B’ placed on RWN

- Short-Term IDR of ‘B’ placed on RWN

- Viability Rating of ‘b’ placed on RWN

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at ‘No Floor’

- Support Rating affirmed at ‘5’