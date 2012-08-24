TEXT-S&P summary: The Go-Ahead Group PLC

Aug 24 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- The Go-Ahead Group PLC ------------------------ 24-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Railroads,

line-haul

operating

Mult. CUSIP6: 380157

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Mar-2010 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on U.K.-based transport operator The Go-Ahead Group PLC reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the group’s satisfactory business risk profile, which is underpinned by its leading market positions in the resilient and cash-generative U.K. bus industry, and particularly in the regulated London bus sector, where we understand the group is the largest operator, with a market share of about 20%. The ratings also reflect the group’s role as one of the major U.K. rail service providers, a position underpinned by medium-to long-term franchise agreements and generally supportive regulation. Go-Ahead’s moderate financial policy, demonstrated by largely organic expansion and moderate dividend payouts, further supports the ratings.

These strengths are offset by Go-Ahead’s exposure to the difficult U.K. rail industry, where the group has limited operating flexibility, a high fixed-cost base, and low margins. Moreover, rail operators in the U.K. are subject to inherent refranchising risk. All of Go-Ahead’s rail operations and about one-half of its bus operations are exposed to passenger volume risk.

Our base-case credit scenario does not consider the impact of Go-Ahead securing any new rail franchises. We will evaluate any such effect once we have visibility on which contracts Go-Ahead has secured, and when details of the terms of the contracts are available.