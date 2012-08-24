TEXT-S&P lowers Quokka Finance German CMBS rtgs due to performance

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 24 -

OVERVIEW

-- Based on declining cash flows from the underlying properties in Quokka Finance, due to reduced net rents per square meter and increased nonrecoverable expenses, we consider that property values have decreased and refinance risk has increased.

-- We have therefore lowered our ratings on all classes of notes in the transaction.

-- Quokka Finance is a secured-loan CMBS transaction backed by 11 multifamily housing loans in Germany.

-- Our ratings in this transaction are based on our criteria for rating European CMBS. However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future European CMBS criteria may differ from the current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on all classes of notes in Quokka Finance PLC, and removed from CreditWatch negative its rating on the class A notes (see list below).

Quokka Finance is a secured-loan commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction backed by 11 loans. All of the loans are cross-collateralized and cross-defaulted, and backed by multifamily housing properties in Germany. The loans are scheduled to mature in August 2013 and the notes mature three years later in 2016.

The loans’ original combined principal balance was EUR617.5 million; it has now amortized to EUR558.9 million. The issuer has applied repayments predominantly to the class A notes, with a small amount (less than 10%) applied pro rata to all of the notes.

Today’s rating actions follow our assessment of declining cash flows from the underlying properties, due to reduced net rents per square meter and increased nonrecoverable expenses. They reflect our view that refinance risk has increased, in the light of the one year to maturity.