BRIEF-Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Sunrise's senior secured notes offering
August 24, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Sunrise's senior secured notes offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Sunrise Communications International S.A

* Moody’s assigns Ba3 definitive ratings to Sunrise’s senior secured notes offering The outlook for all the ratings is stable.

a tap offering of EUR125 million (CHF150.5 million equivalent) of its existing 7% fixed rate senior secured notes due 2017

a new offering of CHF370 million of its 5.625% fixed rate senior secured notes due 2017

a new offering of CHF175 million of its floating rate senior secured notes due 2017, bearing annual interest of CHF LIBOR plus 5½%

a new offering of EUR167 million (CHF 201.1 million equivalent) of its floating rate senior secured notes due 2017, bearing annual interest of EURIBOR plus 4¾%.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
