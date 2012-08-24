FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises rtgs in Aquilae CLO I; affirms class D, E ratings
#Credit Markets
August 24, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises rtgs in Aquilae CLO I; affirms class D, E ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 -

OVERVIEW

-- Since our last review, the class A notes have amortized to 15% of their original amount, leading to increased credit enhancement for all classes of notes.

-- As a result of the amortization of the portfolio, we have observed relative negative rating migration and lower weighted-average spread and recovery rates.

-- However, a shorter weighted-average life of the portfolio and the deleveraging of the class A notes mitigates these factors, in our opinion.

-- We have thus raised our ratings on the class A, B, and C notes, and have affirmed our ratings on the class D and E notes.

-- Aquilae CLO I is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade European corporate firms.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on Aquilae CLO I PLC’s class A, B, and C notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class D and E notes (see list below).

