TEXT-S&P summary: Media General Inc.

Aug 24 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Media General Inc. ---------------------------- 24-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: CCC+/Watch Pos/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Virginia

Primary SIC: PRINTING AND

PUBLISHING

Mult. CUSIP6: 584404

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Oct-2011 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

25-Feb-2011 B-/-- B-/--

29-Jan-2010 B/-- B/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

Richmond, Va.-based media company Media General Inc.’s ratings remain on CreditWatch with positive implications, where Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services placed them on May 18, 2012. The CreditWatch placement reflects the announcement that the company sold the majority of its newspapers and refinanced its existing bank debt due in March 2013. The company is still attempting to sell the “Tampa Tribune” and its associated print properties. We believe the sale of the remaining newspaper operations coupled with cost-cutting measures would improve the company’s cash flow and liquidity.

Although the company reduced headcount at the “Tampa Tribune” toward the end of 2011, we still expect the paper to lose money in 2012 and believe that future cost cuts will likely be insufficient to offset revenue declines over the long term. Even though the sale of most of the company’s newspapers improves Media General’s business risk profile, leverage remains very high, at roughly 7x as of June 24, 2012, pro forma for debt Media General repaid following the end of the quarter. Leverage would be even higher if we included the discontinued newspaper operations, which we believe generate negative EBITDA.

We expect TV broadcast revenue to rise by 30 to 40 percent in the second half of the year because of higher retransmission, Olympic advertising, and political advertising revenue. Despite the potential for continued revenue declines at the “Tampa Tribune,” we expect losses to narrow, at least temporarily, because of reductions in headcount. In the second quarter of 2012, Media General’s revenue and EBITDA, excluding the “Tampa Tribune”, increased 17% and 67%, respectively, on a 4% increase in core advertising revenue and robust growth in political and retransmission revenue.

We expect cash interest, capital spending, and pension funding obligations to consume the majority of the company’s EBITDA in 2012 and discretionary cash flow to turn negative in 2013 because of lower election advertising. We also expect EBITDA coverage of cash interest to be thin in 2013 and the company to need to draw down its revolver or cash balances to cover its fixed charges and pension contribution requirements. As of June 24, 2012 the company had $16.7 million of cash. Following the end of the quarter, the company sold the majority of its papers for $142 million in cash and repaid $99 million of debt.

CreditWatch

We could raise the ratings by one notch, to ‘B-', if Media General completes the sale of the “Tampa Tribune” while maintaining “adequate” liquidity in both election and nonelection years. In concluding our CreditWatch review, we will also evaluate the company’s revised business and financial strategies.

