TEXT-S&P summary: FoxCo Acquisition LLC

Aug 24 -

Summary analysis -- FoxCo Acquisition LLC ------------------------- 24-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Kentucky

Primary SIC: Special Purpose

Program

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-Feb-2012 B+/-- B+/--

08-Mar-2011 B/-- B/--

17-Mar-2009 B-/-- B-/--

26-Jun-2008 B/-- B/--

Rationale

The corporate credit rating reflects our expectation that Fort Wright, Ky.-based media company FoxCo Acquisition LLC will maintain mid-single-digit percentage core revenue growth, supplemented by rising retransmission fees from cable and satellite services. Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services also believes it will continue to convert roughly half of its EBITDA into discretionary cash flow. We consider the company’s business risk profile as “fair,” (as per our criteria), based on its portfolio of TV stations in mostly top-50 markets and a healthy EBITDA margin comparable with its peers’. FoxCo’s relatively high lease-adjusted debt to average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA of 4.6x as of June 30, 2012 underpins our view that the company’s financial risk is “aggressive.”

All but one of FoxCo’s stations are affiliated with the Fox network; this leaves the company vulnerable to any declines in the network’s audience ratings, including the decline in ratings of Fox’s important “American Idol” show. Additional risks include TV broadcasting’s mature growth prospects, and intensifying competition for audiences and advertisers from traditional and nontraditional media. FoxCo’s advertising revenue is highly vulnerable to economic downturns and election cycles. Key strengths are the company’s Fox-affiliated and CBS-affiliated stations’ No. 1 or No. 2 morning and late news ranking, which are important to the stations’ profitability and to their ability to attract political advertising. The company’s EBITDA margin, at 37%, compares favorably with most peers’.

Under our base-case scenario, we expect revenue to increase by about 11% to 13% in the second half of 2012, reflecting low-single-digit percent growth in core advertising, healthy growth in retransmission revenue, and a return of significant election-related advertising We also expect EBITDA to rise at a low-30 percent rate in the second half of 2012 as a result of growth in high-margin political and retransmission revenue. In 2013, we expect revenue to decline at a low-single-digit percent rate and EBITDA to drop by nearly 10%. We forecast the decline in political advertising revenue will more than offset low-single-digit percent growth in core local and national advertising revenue and robust growth in retransmission revenue. The company’s EBITDA margin, in our view, could expand to nearly 40% by the end of 2012 before contracting about 200 basis points in 2013. We also expect television operating expenses to continue climbing at a low-single-digit percent rate.

In the second quarter of 2012, FoxCo’s operating performance was better than our base-case expectations. Revenue and EBITDA increased 16% and 36%, respectively, led by strong growth in political and retransmission revenue coupled with 4% core advertising revenue growth. Core advertising growth was led by a 6% increase in local advertising and to a lesser extent a 1% increase in national advertising revenue. The EBITDA margin increased by about 340 basis points over the past 12 months, to 37.2%, in line with peers’. Margin expansion was largely because of an increase in high-margin retransmission and political advertising revenue.

FoxCo’s debt to EBITDA declined to 4.3x as of June 30, 2012, from 5.4x in the same period last year, largely because of higher EBITDA and a 10% reduction in debt balances. When considering the additional debt FoxCo repaid in July 2012, leverage is slightly lower at 4.2x. The company’s debt to average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA also moderated to 4.6x as of the same period, in line with the 4x to 5x that Standard & Poor’s associates with an aggressive financial risk profile.

We expect EBITDA coverage of interest to increase to the high-2x area over the next year because of EBITDA growth and slightly lower interest expense. FoxCo’s lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012 improved to 2.4x from 1.8x a year earlier, because of EBITDA growth and lower interest expense. FoxCo has manageable working capital and capital spending needs. We expect the company to convert roughly half of its EBITDA into discretionary cash flow in 2012 and 2013.

Liquidity

FoxCo has “adequate” liquidity, in our view, to cover its needs over the next 12 to 18 months. Our assessment of FoxCo’s liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- We expect the company’s sources of liquidity to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18 months.

-- We expect net sources would remain positive, even if EBITDA declines 15% to 20%.

-- We expect the company would be able to maintain covenant compliance even with a 15% to 20% decrease in EBITDA.

-- In our view, the company has the ability to absorb, with limited need for refinancing, low-probability, high-impact events over the next 12 months.

-- FoxCo has good relationships with its banks, in our assessment.

FoxCo’s liquidity sources consist of $31 million of cash as of June 30, 2012, and an unused $50 million revolving credit facility due 2014. Following the end of the quarter, the company used cash to prepay $18 million of its term loan. We expect the company to generate about $85 million to $95 million of funds from operations in 2012 and between $75 million and $85 million in 2013. We expect uses of liquidity to include working capital needs and capital expenditures of about $10 million to $15 million, combined, in 2012 and 2013. Based on these expectations, we believe the company will generate discretionary cash flow of about $75 million to $85 million in 2012 and between $65 million and $75 million in 2013.

The credit facilities contain financial covenants, which include first-lien leverage, interest coverage, and capital expenditure requirements. As of June 30, 2012, the company had an ample margin of compliance with its 5x first-lien leverage covenant. The company’s loan agreement calculates covenants using average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA. We believe FoxCo should be able to maintain an adequate cushion of compliance with tightening covenants, providing the company with full access to its revolving credit facility.

Recovery analysis

We rate FoxCo Acquisition Sub LLC’s senior secured credit facilities ‘BB’ (two notches higher than the corporate credit rating) with a ‘1’ recovery rating. The ‘1’ recovery rating reflects our view that lenders would experience very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We rate the company’s senior unsecured notes ‘B-’ (two notches below the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of ‘6’, indicating the likelihood of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery. (For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on FoxCo, published March 27, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)

Outlook

The stable rating outlook reflects our view that FoxCo will maintain mid-single-digit percentage core revenue growth and continue to convert roughly half of its EBITDA into discretionary cash flow. We regard an upgrade as more likely than a downgrade over the next couple of years. We could raise the rating if the company maintains debt to average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA below 5x on a sustained basis while maintaining an adequate cushion of compliance with covenants. This scenario would likely involve the company articulating a commitment to keep leverage at this level. We could lower the rating if debt-financed dividends or acquisitions cause the company’s debt to average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA to exceed 6x without the prospect of a near-term return to less than 6x.

