BRIEF-Moody's:Sovereign upgrade has no impact on most Korean non-financial GRIs
#Basic Materials
August 27, 2012 / 7:31 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Moody's:Sovereign upgrade has no impact on most Korean non-financial GRIs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Korea Railroad Corp , Korea Expressway Corp, Korea Water Resources Corp, Korea Land and Housing Corp, Korea National Oil Corp, Korea Resources Corp, Korea Electric Power Corp, Korea Gas Corp,Korea District Heating Corp and Korea Rail Network Authority

* Moody’s :Sovereign upgrade has no impact on most Korean non-financial GRIs. The non-financial GRIs which are unaffected by the sovereign upgrade are Korea Railroad Corp, Korea Expressway Corp, Korea Water Resources Corp, Korea Land and Housing Corp, Korea National Oil Corp, Korea Resources Corp, Korea Electric Power Corp, Korea Gas Corp (all A1 stable), and Korea District Heating Corp (A2 stable).

