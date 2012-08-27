TEXT-S&P summary: Wasser und Gas Westfalen GmbH / Gelsenwasser AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 27 -

Summary analysis -- Wasser und Gas Westfalen GmbH ----------------- 27-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/-- Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Gas and other

services

combined

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Aug-2011 A-/-- A-/--

07-Jun-2004 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

Rationale

The ratings on Germany-based holding company Wasser und Gas Westfalen GmbH (WGW) and its utility subsidiary Gelsenwasser AG reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of Gelsenwasser’s stable business model, strong cash generation, and continuously improving key credit ratios. WGW’s sole asset is its 93% shareholding in Gelsenwasser, which has very little financial debt. A profit-and-loss transfer agreement requires Gelsenwasser to transfer its profit to WGW. Our analysis takes a consolidated approach, and the ratings on WGW and Gelsenwasser are fundamentally linked. We assess the combined entities’ stand-alone credit profile at ‘a-’ and do not factor in governmental or parental support.

Gelsenwasser is a leading water and gas supplier in the densely populated Ruhr region in the German State of North Rhine-Westphalia (AA-/Stable/A-1+). The supply of drinking water, which we see as low risk, generates the majority of the group’s EBITDA. In its own service area, Gelsenwasser enjoys a monopoly secured with long-term contracts. The remainder of Gelsenwasser’s EBITDA relates mainly to the distribution and supply of natural gas; its gas-distribution network is a regulated monopoly. According to our estimates, more than 70% of Gelsenwasser’s EBITDA relates to providing water supply and its regulated gas networks. These strengths are to an extent offset by Gelsenwasser’s exposure to competitive and more volatile energy retail and trading activities. We view the business risk profile of the group as “strong”.

WGW and Gelsenwasser’s combined financial profile is characterized by the active use of financial leverage. However, the profile has continuously improved over time, thanks to WGW’s debt reductions and Gelsenwasser’s strong operating performance and cash generation. Consequently, the key credit metrics of the combined entity have constantly improved. The group successfully completed its planned refinancing in July 2012. Its acquisition finance type debt facilities were replaced by a long-term syndicated bank loan and German “Schuldscheindarlehen” with maturities of between five and 10 years. This in our view improves the debt maturity profile of the group. The overall indebtedness was reduced by EUR20 million. We consider the financial risk profile of the company as “intermediate”.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In our base-case assessment we expect no shift of the current strategy of the group. We assume that Gelsenwasser will continue to focus on its strong regional drinking water activities in North-Rhine Westphalia and to a lesser extent in eastern Germany, where the group has already established a presence.

We expect Gelsenwasser’s stable operating and financial performance to continue over the next few years. This is because the majority of the company’s earnings is either based on long-term contracts in water segments or related to regulated gas networks. Overall, we assume Gelsenwasser’s EBITDA will remain between EUR100 million and EUR110 million in the medium term.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We analyze WGW’s and Gelsenwasser’s cash flow and capital structure on a consolidated basis, using audited fiscal-year-end accounts. On an adjusted basis, debt to EBITDA and funds from operations (FFO) to debt stood at 4.1x and 31.7%, respectively, as of Dec. 31, 2011.

In our base-case scenario, we expect consolidated FFO for 2012 onward to range between EUR110 million and EUR120 million. For 2012 and 2013, we expect annual investments of about EUR30 million, similar to the previous two years. Our base case assumes a step increase in the annual shareholder distribution in the future, reflecting increased financial headroom, but no large acquisitions in the medium term.

As a result of the executed refinancing, financial indebtedness has declined slightly to EUR280 million at present. We anticipate that Gelsenwasser’s cash flow generation will continue to be supported by the group’s stable regulated activities, and that the group will continue to reduce the volume of its outstanding financial debt. We forecast that the group will maintain a ratio of FFO to adjusted debt above 25% in the near to medium term, which we consider commensurate with the ratings.

Liquidity

We consider WGW’s and Gelsenwasser’s overall liquidity as “strong” as defined in our criteria. We calculate that the group’s liquidity sources should exceed its liquidity needs by 1.5x over the next 12 months and remain higher than 1.0x over the next 24 months.

We estimate the liquidity sources for the coming 12 months as follows:

-- Reported EUR69 million cash on balance sheet as of June 30, 2012, after the annual dividend payment and before refinancing;

-- Cash flow from operations of about EUR110 million per year over the next two years; and

-- Access to a currently undrawn credit line of EUR7.5 million.

We estimate liquidity uses over the next 12 months as follows:

-- Capital expenditures at about EUR30 million per year;

-- An annual dividend of about EUR50 million in 2013 and 2014; and

-- A debt amortization requirement of EUR10 million in 2013 and 2014.

The group’s liquidity profile is further supported by its well-established relationships with its core banks, its proven financial market access, and what we see as generally prudent financial risk management.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that WGW and Gelsenwasser’s combined credit risk profile will continue to benefit from the reliable cash flows from Gelsenwasser’s water and gas network operations. For the current rating, we would expect the combined group to comfortably sustain an FFO-to-debt ratio of more than 20% over the cycle and maintain at least “adequate” liquidity.

Rating upside could materialize if we observed a further improvement in WGW’s and Gelsenwasser’s financial risk profile and key credit metrics. We could consider an FFO-to-debt ratio of 30% on sustainable basis as commensurate with a “modest” financial risk profile and therefore an upgrade, barring any weakening in the perceived business risk profile.

We could consider a negative rating action if we perceived a notable weakening of the group’s business risk profile, for instance as a result of a significant change in the business mix away from low risk drinking water and gas network-related activities. The introduction of a less benign contractual and regulatory environment for drinking water operations could also potentially lead to a downgrade in case of significant negative implications for the group. We could also consider a negative rating action if the group were unable to sustainably achieve our ratio estimates, which we consider unlikely given the current stable performance and conservative financial policy.

