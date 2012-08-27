TEXT-S&P ratings - STMicroelectronics N.V.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 27 -

Ratings -- STMicroelectronics N.V. -------------------------------- 27-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2 Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Semiconductors

and related

devices

Mult. CUSIP6: 861012

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Feb-2009 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

15-Feb-2000 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

