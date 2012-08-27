FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - PBG S.A.
August 27, 2012 / 1:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - PBG S.A.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 27 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- PBG S.A. ----------------------------------------------- 27-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: Poland

Primary SIC: Engineering

services

Mult. CUSIP6: 69318C

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Aug-2012 NR/-- NR/--

08-Jun-2012 D/-- D/--

31-May-2012 SD/-- SD/--

09-May-2012 B+/-- B+/--

28-Oct-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--

===============================================================================

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
