TEXT-S&P ratings - PBG S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 27 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- PBG S.A. ----------------------------------------------- 27-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: Poland

Primary SIC: Engineering

services

Mult. CUSIP6: 69318C

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Aug-2012 NR/-- NR/--

08-Jun-2012 D/-- D/--

31-May-2012 SD/-- SD/--

09-May-2012 B+/-- B+/--

28-Oct-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--

===============================================================================