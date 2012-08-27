TEXT-S&P drops 'D' rating on PBG S.A. at issuer's request

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Rating Action

On Aug. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services withdrew its ‘D’ long-term corporate credit rating on Poland-based engineering and construction company PBG S.A. at PBG’s request. PBG is no longer under our surveillance.

Several PBG subsidiaries are currently in insolvency proceedings with arrangement options. PBG also filed for bankruptcy on June 4, 2012. On June 13, 2012, the Poznan District Court declared PBG’s bankruptcy aiming at an arrangement with creditors. We understand that, at the time of withdrawal, insolvency proceedings were still ongoing.

Ratings List

Ratings Withdrawn

To From

PBG S.A.

Corporate Credit Rating NR D