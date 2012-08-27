FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P lowers Alexander Park CDO I class A-1 rating to 'CCC- (sf)'
August 27, 2012 / 1:25 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P lowers Alexander Park CDO I class A-1 rating to 'CCC- (sf)'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 27 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today lowered its rating on the class A-1 notes to ‘CCC- (sf)’ from ‘B (sf)’ from Alexander Park CDO I Ltd., a collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transaction backed by mezzanine structured finance assets.

According to a July 25, 2012, liquidation notice, the appropriate noteholders in the transaction voted to liquidate the remaining assets in the portfolio. We lowered our rating on the class A-1 notes to ‘CCC- (sf)’ based upon our assessment of the market value of the collateral and the expectation that the tranche may not receive its full payment of principal following liquidation.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Principles of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Surveillance Methodology For Global Cash Flow And Hybrid CDOs Subject To Acceleration Or Liquidation After An EOD, Sept. 2, 2009

-- Understanding Standard & Poor’s Rating Definitions, June 3, 2009

