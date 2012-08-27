TEXT-S&P lowers Alexander Park CDO I class A-1 rating to 'CCC- (sf)'

Aug 27 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today lowered its rating on the class A-1 notes to ‘CCC- (sf)’ from ‘B (sf)’ from Alexander Park CDO I Ltd., a collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transaction backed by mezzanine structured finance assets.
According to a July 25, 2012, liquidation notice, the appropriate noteholders in the transaction voted to liquidate the remaining assets in the portfolio. We lowered our rating on the class A-1 notes to ‘CCC- (sf)’ based upon our assessment of the market value of the collateral and the expectation that the tranche may not receive its full payment of principal following liquidation.
