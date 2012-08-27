FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P lowers Vertical CRE CDO 2006-1 class A rating to 'D (sf)'
#Market News
August 27, 2012 / 1:26 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P lowers Vertical CRE CDO 2006-1 class A rating to 'D (sf)'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 27 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today lowered its rating on the class A notes from Vertical CRE CDO 2006-1 Ltd. to ‘D (sf)’ from ‘CC (sf)'. Vertical CRE CDO 2006-1 Ltd. is a collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transaction backed by commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

We received notice of the completed liquidation of the collateral in the transaction’s underlying portfolio. On the July 23, 2012, payment date, which was the final payment date for the transaction, the proceeds from liquidation were insufficient to pay down the class A noteholders in full. Therefore, we lowered our rating on the class A notes to ‘D (sf)’ in accordance with our criteria.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Principles of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Surveillance Methodology For Global Cash Flow And Hybrid CDOs Subject To Acceleration Or Liquidation After An EOD, Sept. 2, 2009

-- Understanding Standard & Poor’s Rating Definitions, June 3, 2009

