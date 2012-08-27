TEXT-S&P lowers Vertical CRE CDO 2006-1 class A rating to 'D (sf)'

Aug 27 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today lowered its rating on the class A notes from Vertical CRE CDO 2006-1 Ltd. to ‘D (sf)’ from ‘CC (sf)'. Vertical CRE CDO 2006-1 Ltd. is a collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transaction backed by commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

We received notice of the completed liquidation of the collateral in the transaction’s underlying portfolio. On the July 23, 2012, payment date, which was the final payment date for the transaction, the proceeds from liquidation were insufficient to pay down the class A noteholders in full. Therefore, we lowered our rating on the class A notes to ‘D (sf)’ in accordance with our criteria.

