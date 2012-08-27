TEXT-Fitch assigns CMNE Home Loans FCT's notes 'AAA' rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned CMNE Home Loans FCT’s (CMNE HL FCT) EUR500m Class A1 and EUR500m Class A2 floating rate notes a ‘AAA’ rating. The notes have a scheduled maturity of 2016 and 2019 and a legal final maturity of 2050 and 2053, respectively.

The ‘AAA’ rating of the notes is based on the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel (BFCM, ‘A+'/Stable/‘F1+'), which is acting as the main debtor of recourse, a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 12.9% and a supporting asset percentage (AP) of 80.0%. This combination supports a ‘AA+’ rating on a probability of default (PD) basis and a ‘AAA’ rating after giving credit for recoveries. All else being equal, the ‘AAA’ rating of the notes could be maintained, provided BFCM is rated at least ‘BBB’.

CMNE HL FCT is a French securitisation vehicle established by BFCM as custodian and a management company (France Titrisation). The FCT is purchasing advances made by Caisse Federale de Credit Mutuel to BFCM, the payments of which exactly match those of the notes. The advances are secured under the provisions of articles L.211-36 II, and L.211-38 to L.211-40 of the French Monetary Code by a collateral pool of EUR1.3bn residential loans from the collateral providers - entities of the Credit Mutuel Nord Europe group

The D-Factor of 12.9% reflects the overall low risk of discontinuity of payments under the notes assuming an insolvency of BFCM. This takes into account the satisfactory segregation of the collateral pool from the bankruptcy estate of the collateral providers, despite a risk that debtors might set-off their deposits should any of the collateral providers become insolvent. It also considers the notes reverting to a pass-through pro rata structure following a default of BFCM, which fully mitigates the risk of liquidity gaps. The D-Factor also incorporates the ease of transition to an alternative manager, the absence of a dedicated framework and dedicated supervision from the French banking authorities, and the vulnerability of having a material internal derivative counterparty in the programme.

Around half of the cover assets are either secured by a mortgage (29.6%) or benefit from a Credit Logement guarantee (19.6%). The other half of the pool is secured by other types of securities such as second-lien mortgages (7.4%), other pledges or guarantees (26.6%) or no guarantee (16.8%). On this portion, Fitch has assumed that low or no recoveries would be obtained from such loans. In a ‘AAA’ scenario, Fitch has calculated a cumulative weighted average frequency of foreclosure for the cover assets of 24.0% and a weighted average recovery rate of 33.4%, implying an expected loss of 16.0%.

Around 80% of the loans bear a fixed interest rate, whereas all notes pay a floating rate. This is offset by swaps with BFCM to hedge interest rate mismatches between the residential loans and the notes. Fitch took into account an asset swap margin of 1.0% compared with a WA margin of 1.25% on the notes.

Under the contractual agreements, CMNE HL FCT does not have any unsecured claim over BFCM and will have access solely to the cover pool. Under its covered bonds rating criteria, the agency would not give any credit to any residual unsecured claim on the issuer bankruptcy estate.

On 30 May 2012 Fitch published a report entitled “Exposure Draft: Global Covered Bonds Rating Criteria”. The report proposes enhancements to the covered bonds rating criteria in order to increase transparency and reflect Fitch’s updated views of systemic risk and cover pool liquidity. Fitch anticipates there will be no negative impact on CMNE HL FCT’s notes ratings if the exposure draft proposals are implemented as proposed.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: CMNE Home Loans FCT

here (Bangalore Ratings Team, Hotline: +91 80 4135 5898, Bhanu.priya@thomsonreuters.com, Group id: BangaloreRatings@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging: Bhanu.Priya.reuters.com@reuters.net))