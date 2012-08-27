TEXT-Fitch cuts NuStar's ratings to 'BB+'; outlook stable

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:
--Significant leverage reduction. Should leverage fall below 4.0x for a sustained period of time, Fitch may take positive rating action.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include:
--Failure to close on the sale of the 50% stake in the asphalt joint venture;
--Further deterioration of EBITDA;
--Significant increases in capital spending or acquisitions which have negative consequences for the credit profile;
--Increased leverage beyond 5.0x for a sustained period of time.