TEXT-S&P affirms rating on Premier International Club Funding ABL

Aug 28 -

OVERVIEW

-- This nonrecourse ABL was extended to PICF, and is backed by a loan extended to TAC. The former Nikko Citigroup Ltd. (currently, Citigroup Global Markets Japan Inc. ) arranged this transaction.

-- Part of the loan to TAC (TAC loan) has been prepaid. Meanwhile, in our view, although the likely collection amount from the property backing the TAC loan is under downward pressure, this should have little negative impact on the credit quality of the ABL that was extended to PICF.

-- We have affirmed our ‘A (sf)’ rating on the ABL that was extended under this transaction.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its ‘A (sf)’ rating on the JPY11 billion asset-backed loan (ABL) that was extended to Premier International Club Funding Ltd. (PICF) on Dec. 27, 2007 (see list below).

The ABL is backed by a loan extended to Shadan Hojin Tokyo American Club (hereafter, TAC loan). The TAC loan is secured by a first-lien mortgage on (1) land held by TAC; (2) TAC’s co-ownership interest in a fixed-term surface right (“teiki-chijoken”) established on the land; and (3) a commercial building that was built by TAC, based on TAC’s subleasehold interest (“ten-shakuchi-ken”) established on the fixed-term surface right.

Part of the TAC loan has been prepaid. Meanwhile, it is our view that the likely collection amount from the property backing the TAC loan is under downward pressure. Nevertheless, we expect this to have little adverse impact on the credit quality of the above ABL, given the time left until the transaction’s legal final maturity date in December 2034, and after considering the transaction structure. Accordingly, we today affirmed our rating on the ABL.

On Feb. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor’s issued a request for comment (see “Request For Comment: Methodology For Rating Debt Issues Based On Imputed Promises” published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). The proposals outlined in the request for comment are not yet validated. However, if we implement the criteria as proposed, the rating on the ABL may be adversely affected.

The rating reflects our opinion on the likelihood of the full payment of interest (excluding additional interest) and the ultimate repayment of principal for the ABL by the transaction’s legal final maturity date in December 2034. The former Nikko Citigroup Ltd. (currently, Citigroup Global Markets Japan Inc.) arranged this transaction.

RATING AFFIRMED

Premier International Club Funding Ltd.

JPY11.0 billion ABL due December 2034

Rating Initial issue amount

ABL A (sf) JPY11.0 bil.