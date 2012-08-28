TEXT-S&P summary: Koninklijke KPN N.V.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 28 -

Summary analysis -- Koninklijke KPN N.V. -------------------------- 28-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 780641

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Feb-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

07-Feb-2006 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

Rationale

The ratings on Dutch telecom incumbent Koninklijke KPN N.V. (KPN) reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the group’s “strong” business profile and “significant” financial risk profile.

Our business risk assessment is underpinned by KPN’s leading market positions in the competitive Dutch fixed-line and mobile telecommunications markets, large scale and diversified business portfolio, and robust generation of free operating cash flow (FOCF). In our view, these positives are tempered by KPN’s exposure to severe competition from large wireless competitors and alternative cable operators, a secular decline in traditional fixed telephony revenues, and related intense revenue and margin pressures in its domestic market.

We assume at this stage that KPN’s turnaround strategy for the domestic mobile segment, its strategic push toward upgrading the copper network and extending the fiber optic network for domestic consumers, and renewed measures to protect margins will help sustain its business profile in the future.

KPN’s ratings are constrained by its “significant” financial risk profile, reflecting our expectation of relatively high debt leverage metrics.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We anticipate that KPN’s EBITDA after restructuring costs will drop by around 10% in 2012, after a 6% fall in 2011 and a 13% drop in first-half 2012. In our base-case scenario, we forecast that KPN’s EBITDA will rebound somewhat from 2013, on successful cost savings and commercial investments in 2012.

The group is facing intense pressures on its domestic mobile revenues in particular, owing to cannibalization of revenues by IP-based instant messaging applications. KPN has implemented a new product structure to help secure the revenues derived from data usage, but we think the timing and extent of the benefits of these new offers remain to be determined. In addition, we believe commercial costs to enhance customer retention and help prevent market-share erosion this year will temporarily affect EBITDA.

KPN is accelerating fixed-cost cutting in 2012, which we think should help mitigate the effect of revenue pressure in its domestic market, The Netherlands (unsolicited ratings AAA/Negative/A-1+). We also think that the group will continue to mitigate lower domestic revenues with positive growth thanks to its status as a challenger operator in Belgium and Germany, where targeted marketing strategies have supported solid growth rates so far, including reported revenue growth of 7% and 5% respectively in the second quarter 2012.

We believe that fierce ongoing competition from cable operators will continue in the already highly penetrated Dutch telecoms market, where the group has lost about two points in consumer fixed broadband market share over the past 12 months. That said, KPN’s ongoing copper network upgrades, development of new technologies such as bonding to enhance performance, likely increase of its IP-based television segment’s subscriber base, and push to market fiber optic networks to domestic consumers, should help counter competitive pressures.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We think KPN will generate annual free cash flows of more than EUR1.2 billion on average (after “tax recapture” outflows) over 2012-2014, a significantly lower level on average compared with past levels. This is because of our expectation of lower EBITDA, last year’s temporarily low tax outflows, heavy capital outlays of more than EUR2 billion following network upgrades and the fiber optic rollout, and potential spending on spectrum licenses in 2012.

After dividends, and factoring in the recent decision to sharply reduce future dividend cash-outs, we think absolute debt could increase slightly in 2012 and diminish from 2013 onwards.

At this stage, we think that KPN’s unadjusted debt to EBITDA ratio will likely stand in the high end of management’s 2.0x-2.5x range in 2012-2013, or even possibly somewhat higher as was the case at end-June 2012 with a reported unadjusted ratio of close to 2.6x.

That said, we think this would translate into a Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted ratio within the 3.0x-3.5x range that we consider commensurate for the rating, albeit possibly at the high end of the range.

Liquidity

The short-term rating on KPN is ‘A-2’, reflecting our assessment of KPN’s liquidity as “adequate” under our criteria.

We assess KPN’s liquidity using debt maturities and undrawn facilities available over the coming six months, given our opinion of its well-established and solid relationships with banks, and our view that it will continue to have very good access to capital markets in the future owing to its domicile in The Netherlands, in the absence of any exposure to more risky emerging economies. For example, KPN issued a 4.25% EUR750 million 10-year bond in February 2012 and a 3.25% EUR750 million 8.5 year bond in July 2012. We also consider that KPN has prudent financial management, including a well-spread debt maturity structure with about EUR1 billion-EUR1.4 billion of annual long-term debt maturities. We also note that KPN has discontinued its share buybacks and sharply reduced dividend guidance.

Tempering these positive aspects is our anticipation of significantly lower free cash flows this year compared with previous years, given a strategic focus on investments to defend market shares, and continuously heavy postretirement obligations, whose fluctuations, net of dedicated assets, may require additional cash contributions at times.

The ratio of sources to uses is comfortably above 1.2x at end-June 2012, using next-six-months’ debt maturities and undrawn facilities. Liquidity sources comprise a EUR2 billion committed line maturing in July 2017, without any financial maintenance covenants, of which EUR1.9 billion was undrawn at end-June 2012; EUR0.9 billion in reported cash at end-June 2012; and our anticipation of about EUR3.4 billion in annual funds from operations (FFO). Liquidity uses include about EUR2.0 billion-EUR2.2 billion in annual capital expenditures, EUR0.5 billion in dividends factoring in the recent cut, and EUR1.2 billion of short-term debt within the next six months at end-June 2012.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that KPN will sustain its strong business risk profile in the future, and improve its ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA in 2013 and beyond, after a possible increase to the high end of the 3.0x-3.5x range this year under our base-case scenario.

A downgrade could occur if we weakened our assessment of KPN’s business risk profile, and its ratios of debt to EBITDA and FFO to debt were to deteriorate, respectively, to 3.5x and to below the mid-20% area. Any continued weakening in KPN’s EBITDA in 2013 could cause these ratios to deteriorate and lead us to revise our business risk assessment.

We could consider upgrading KPN if it managed to deliver a pronounced turnaround in its EBITDA from 2013 onward, sustained its strong business risk profile, and significantly reduced debt deleverage, so that its fully adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio would fall below 3.0x.

