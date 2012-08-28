TEXT-Fitch affirms Indonesia's Fajar Surya Wisesa Tbk at 'B+'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia-based PT Fajar Surya Wisesa’s Tbk’s (“Fajar”) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at ‘B+’ and its National Long-term Rating at ‘A(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.

The ratings factor in Fajar’s strong market position as the second-largest packaging paper manufacturer in Indonesia, with a 30% market share; and its established and diversified customer base. They also reflect the defensive characteristics of its cash flows, with 60%-70% of sales derived from consumer staples such as food and beverage. The ratings also reflect the inherent cyclicality of Fajar’s commodity products where margin compression could result from rising raw material prices.

Fajar successfully expanded its paper capacity to 1.2mt/pa (from 1.05mt/pa) during H112 to cater to growing domestic demand for packaging paper. During this period, Fajar shut down one of its paper machines (PM7) to carry out its capacity expansion works. This, coupled with the inelastic nature of its operating expenses, the one quarter lag that usually occurs in passing on the impact of higher input costs to end-customers, resulted in a lower EBITDAR margin, negative free cash flows and a significant increase in financial leverage (measured as net debt / operating EBITDA) to 4.95x as of 30 June 2012 from 3.60x as of 31 December 2011.

With the successful conclusion of its capacity expansion programme and renegotiation of product prices with end-customers to reflect the higher input costs, Fitch expects Fajar’s performance from H212 onwards to be at least in line with that of FY11.

The Stable Outlook reflects the robust growth prospects of the Indonesian packaging paper industry and Fitch’s expectation that Fajar’s financial performance will improve from H212 onwards. The improvement is likely to be manifested in a firmer EBITDAR margin and a sustained decrease in financial leverage, notwithstanding Fajar’s weak H112 performance.

In addition, Fajar has financial flexibility in the form of long-term unutilized bank lines of USD141.5m (approximately IDR1.3trn) that is adequate to refinance maturing debt and to fund maintenance capex till end-2015.

What Could Trigger a Rating Action?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive

rating action include

- sustained decrease in financial leverage to less than 2.0x but this is not expected to occur in the next 12 to 18 months.

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include:

- sustained increase in financial leverage to over 3.5x

- sustained deterioration in EBITDA interest coverage to less than 3.0x