TEXT-S&P assigns rtg to Holmes Master Issuer's series 2012-4

Aug 28 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned our ‘AAA (sf)’ rating to Holmes Master Issuer’s series 2012-4 class A1 notes.

-- At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the outstanding classes of notes in Holmes Master Issuer’s series 2007-1, 2010-1, 2011-1, 2011-2, 2011-3, 2012-1, 2012-2 and 2012-3, and withdrawn our rating on the class 4A notes in series 2007-2 as these notes have fully redeemed.

-- A pool of first-ranking mortgages secured over properties in England, Scotland, and Wales indirectly collateralize the notes. Santander UK originated all of the loans in the master trust.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘AAA (sf)’ credit rating to Holmes Master Issuer PLC’s mortgage-backed floating-rate class A1 notes series 2012-4. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the outstanding classes of notes in Holmes Master Issuer’s series 2007-1, 2010-1, 2011-1, 2011-2, 2011-3, 2012-1, 2012-1, and 2012-3, and withdrawn our rating on the class 4A notes in series 2007-2. Holmes Master Issuer has also issued unrated class Z notes (see list below).

This is the eighth transaction from the Holmes master trust since Santander UK PLC restructured its interest in the trust in October 2010. Before this date, Holmes had two funding vehicles--Holmes Funding Ltd. (Funding), and Holmes Funding 2 Ltd. (Funding 2). Pursuant to the restructure, all of the Funding 2 intercompany loans and the corresponding Holmes notes were redeemed in full. Correspondingly, the mortgage trust was reduced to GBP14.7 billion from GBP52.6 billion in September 2010. Funding 2 was liquidated as part of this restructure. The series 2012-4 issuance provides an intercompany loan to Funding.

Santander UK sponsors three U.K. residential mortgage master trusts (Holmes, Fosse, and Langton). In October 2010, Santander UK restructured its interests across the Langton and Holmes trusts. The series 2012-4 issuance to comprises class A and Z notes. Credit enhancement to the class A notes and to the previously issued class A and B notes is provided by a combination of the reserve fund and the class Z notes, and, for the class A notes only, by the class B notes.

Holmes is a public limited company incorporated in England and Wales. It conforms to our special-purpose entity (SPE) criteria (see “European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions,” published on Aug. 28, 2008). It was established to issue the notes and to make term advances from the note proceeds to Funding (Holmes’ funding vehicle), under the intercompany loan agreement. It may issue further notes and make further term advances to Funding.

Our cash flow analysis for master trusts includes an analysis of all previously issued notes that remain outstanding. Our analysis of Holmes Master Issuer showed that the current outstanding notes in series 2007-1, 2010-1, 2011-1, 2011-2, 2011-3, 2012-1, 2012-1, and 2012-3 pass our cash flow scenarios at their current ratings. We have therefore affirmed our ratings on these notes. We have withdrawn our rating on the class 4A notes in series 2007-2 as these notes have fully redeemed.

Funding is a private limited company incorporated in England and Wales. It conforms to our SPE criteria. It uses the proceeds of the term advances received under the intercompany loans to purchase a share of the trust property.

RATINGS LIST

Holmes Master Issuer PLC

EUR650 Million GBP180 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Series 2012-4

Class Rating Amount (mil.)

A1 AAA (sf) EUR650

Z NR GBP180

Class Rating

To From

Ratings Affirmed

Holmes Master Issuer PLC

EUR1.765 Billion, GBP1.534 Billion, US$5.697 Billion Floating-Rate Notes Series 2007-1

4A AAA (sf)

Holmes Master Issuer PLC

EUR1.25 Billion, GBP975 Million, US$1.4 Billion Residential Mortgage-Backed Notes Series 2010-1

1A2 AAA (sf)

1A3 AAA (sf)

1A4 AAA (sf)

1A5 AAA (sf)

Holmes Master Issuer PLC

EUR1.15 Billion, GBP775 Million, US$1.2 Billion Floating-Rate Mortgage-Backed Notes Series 2011-1

1A2 AAA (sf)

1A3 AAA (sf)

1A4 AAA (sf)

1A5 AAA (sf)

Holmes Master Issuer PLC

GBP250 Million Floating-Rate Mortgage-Backed Notes Series 2011-2

1A1 AAA (sf)

Holmes Master Issuer PLC

EUR200 Million, GBP165 Million, US$3.25 Billion Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Series 2011-3

1A2 AAA (sf)

1A3 AAA (sf)

1A4 AAA (sf)

1A5 AAA (sf)

1A6 AAA (sf)

Holmes Master Issuer PLC

EUR1.2 Billion, GBP1 Billion, JPY20 Billion, US$1 Billion Mortgage-Backed Notes

Series 2012-1

1A1 A-1+ (sf)

1A2 AAA (sf)

1A3 AAA (sf)

1A4 AAA (sf)

1A5 AAA (sf)

1A6 AAA (sf)

Holmes Master Issuer PLC

GBP175 Million, US$1.25 Billion Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Series 2012-2

A AAA (sf)

Holmes Master Issuer PLC

GBP548 Million, US$140 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Series 2012-3

A AAA (sf)

B1 AA (sf)

B2 AA (sf)

Rating Withdrawn

Holmes Master Issuer PLC

CAD600 Million, EUR2.721 Billion, GBP583 Million, US$6.254 Billion Floating-Rate Notes Series 2007-2

4A NR AAA (sf)

NR--Not rated.