TEXT-S&P assigns 'A/A-1' local currency rtgs to ICBC; otlk stable
August 28, 2012 / 10:31 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P assigns 'A/A-1' local currency rtgs to ICBC; otlk stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 28 -

Overview

-- ICBC has a strong business position, moderate capital and earnings, adequate risk position, and strong funding and liquidity. We view ICBC as a government-related entity and believe that there is a “very high” likelihood of extraordinary government support available to the bank.

-- We are assigning our ‘A’ long-term and ‘A-1’ short-term local currency counterparty credit ratings to ICBC. The outlook on the long-term rating is stable. The local currency ratings are the same as the existing foreign currency ratings on the bank.

-- We are also assigning our ‘A’ local currency issue rating and ‘cnAA+’ Greater China credit scale rating to ICBC’s RMB1 billion senior unsecured bonds issued in Hong Kong.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that ICBC could maintain adequate credit measures and financial performances despite heightened economic uncertainty at home and abroad.

Rating Action

On Aug. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘A’ long-term and ‘A-1’ short-term local currency counterparty credit ratings to Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (ICBC; foreign currency: A/Stable/A-1; cnAA+/cnA-1). The outlook on the long-term rating is stable. At the same time, we assigned our ‘A’ local currency issue rating and ‘cnAA+’ Greater China credit scale rating to ICBC’s Chinese renminbi (RMB) 1 billion senior unsecured bonds issued in Hong Kong.

