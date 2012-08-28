TEXT-Fitch affirms rating Fajar Surya Wisesa at 'B +'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Rating Local and Foreign Currency Issuer Default Ratings-(S) PT Fajar Surya Wisesa Tbk (Dawn) at ‘B +’ and National Long-term rating at ‘A (idn)’ with Stable Outlook.

Ranked consider the strong market position as a producer Dawn paper packaging Indonesia’s second largest with a market share of 30% and a diversified customer base. Ratings also reflect the defensive character of the company’s cash flow, of which 60 - 70% of sales come from major consumer products such as food and beverages. Ratings also reflect the cyclical nature of commodity products inherent in the Morning, where margin reduction can occur as a result of the increase in raw material prices.

Dawn has succeeded in increasing the paper production capacity in H112 to 1.2 million tons / year of 1.05 million tons / year, to meet the increasing domestic demand for paper packaging. During this period, the Dawn close one of the paper machine (PM7) to increase production capacity. This, coupled with operating costs that are not elastic which takes about three months before the company can charge a price increase of raw materials to the final consumer, leading to lower EBITDAR margin, free cash flow was negative, and an increase in the ratio of debt (measured by net debt / operating EBITDA) increase to 4.95 x per June 30, 2012 from 3.6 times per December 31, 2011.

With the success of the company to increase production capacity, and renegotiate the selling price to the end consumer products to reflect higher raw material costs high, Fitch expects performance from H212 onwards Dawn would at least be in line with the performance in 2011.

Stable outlook reflects the growth prospects of the paper packaging industry in Indonesia is strong and Fitch’s expectation that financial performance will improve after H212 Dawn. Improvement may be realized through EBITDAR margins are better and sustainable reduction in the debt ratio-though with a weak performance in H112 Dawn.

Furthermore, Dawn has financial flexibility in the form of long-term bank facilities of unused amount of USD 141.5 million (equivalent to USD 1.3 trillion) are sufficient to refinance maturing debt and fund capital expenditures through 2015.