TEXT-S&P takes rtg actions in ABS deal Posillipo Finance

OVERVIEW

-- On Aug. 21, 2012, we lowered our long-term rating on the Region of Campania, the ultimate obligor for the payments on Posillipo Finance II’s class A1 notes.

-- Consequently, we have taken corresponding rating actions in this transaction as our rating on the class A1 notes is weak-linked to the rating on the Region of Campania.

-- We have also affirmed our rating on the class A2 notes, which benefits from a guarantee provided by Assured Guaranty (Europe).

-- Posillipo Finance II is an Italian ABS transaction, which was designed to securitize claims arising from contracts to supply medical equipment and services to health care units in the region of Campania.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today lowered to ‘BBB- (sf)’ from ‘BBB (sf)’ its credit rating on Posillipo Finance II S.r.l.’s class A1 asset-backed floating-rate notes series 2007-1, following our corresponding rating action on the Region of Campania. At the same time, we have affirmed our ‘AA- (sf)’ rating on the class A2 notes (see list below).

Our rating on the class A1 notes is weak-linked to our long-term rating on the Region of Campania (BBB/Negative). The Region of Campania, a regional government, is the ultimate obligor for the payments on the class A1 notes following the downgrade of the previous insurance provider, Ambac Assurance U.K. Ltd., on Nov. 9, 2010. The Region of Campania irrevocably pays sums owed to Posillipo Finance II by each of the health care units that the transaction has securitized claims for since closing in 2007.

The payment mechanism that ensures timely payment of interest and principal on the notes does not benefit from a cash flow prioritization because these debt-like repayments are not supported by an irrevocable payment mandate issued from the region to the treasurer, unlike payments on the region’s direct bond issues. Because of this mechanism, our rating on Posillipo Finance II’s class A1 notes is one notch below the rating on the Region of Campania. Therefore, we have lowered our rating on Posillipo Finance II’s class A1 notes to ‘BBB- (sf)’ to reflect our long-term rating on the region, which we lowered on Aug. 21, 2012 (see “Italian Region of Campania Downgraded To ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’ On Weakening Economic Environment; Outlook Negative,” published on Aug. 21, 2012).

Assured Guaranty (Europe) Ltd. (AA-/Stable) provides an unconditional and irrevocable financial guarantee for the timely payment of interest and principal on the class A2 notes. Our rating on these notes is therefore weak-linked to the rating on Assured Guaranty (Europe) as insurance provider. We have therefore affirmed our ‘AA- (sf)’ rating on the class A2 notes.

Posillipo Finance II is an Italian ABS transaction, which closed in 2007.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Posillipo Finance II S.r.l.

EUR1.74 Billion Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Series 2007-1

Rating Lowered

A1 BBB- (sf) BBB (sf)

Rating Affirmed

A2 AA- (sf)